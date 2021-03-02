Investigation to take closer look at blackouts, skyrocketing prices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Corporation Commission is taking a closer look at what questions need to be answered following last month’s extreme cold that has many expecting expensive bills. The KCC is the state’s public utility regulator which released a report Monday that lays out recommendations on how to investigate the impact the brutal cold stretch through almost half of February had on gas and electric utility providers and their customers.

The KCC’s commissioner will review and have a final say on how to proceed. Eyewitness News spoke with one of the author’s of the commission’s report who said he expects the investigation to begin soon.

“Question from the highest level is, ‘how were the utilities prepared for the events, both from a financial and an operational standpoint,” said KCC Chief of Revenue, Cost of Service and Finance Justin Grady.

The KCC is preparing to look at what can be learned from the stretch that put Kansas into the freezer for nearly two full weeks, leading to rolling blackouts and the price for wholesale natural gas and electricity to skyrocket. One important fact to keep in mind is that there is assistance available for people who are having difficulty paying for utility expenses, either through the utility provider or through other organizations.

The goal of the investigation will be to find the root causes of the operational and financial issues from last month and what, if anything, can be done to prepare for this in the future.

“This is certainly an extraordinary to unprecedented event,” Grady said.

He said the KCC staff’s suggestion into investigating last month’s events is to do individual company-specific investigations rather than industrywide to allow consumer groups and other entities to provide input and to get utility providers to provide details of the costs they saw and plans for how to mitigate the financial impact of customers.

“What exactly that consists of in terms of what would be just and reasonable over what period of times, that’s where the KCC’s authority comes in, and we do have broad authority to ensure that the rates remain just and reasonable,” Grady said.

He said utility providers have a constitutionally-protected right to recuperate costs that are necessary to provide service, and the report gives an indication of early estimates of those costs from utility providers.

“You can estimate, you can get a range of what we’re talking about here,” Grady said.

These estimates are companywide and include more than just Kansas. One Gas, which operates Kansas Gas Service said in February, its estimated cost to by natural gas was $2.2 billion, four times what it spent last year. Evergy reported an approximate $300 million expense increase.

