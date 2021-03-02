Kansas Ag Update: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

(KWCH) - The U.S. House passed a stimulus package over the weekend with more than $16 billion for agricultural assistance but some provisions did not survive. Democratic committee leaders took out language that would have authorized federal payments for lost crops from high winds such as Derechos which caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and farms in Iowa and several other states last summer. They also dropped references to seafood processing facilities and vessels for agricultural aid.

Farmers will have one less option for weed control for the 2021 growing season. Corteva has pulled the product Fexapan from the U.S. and Canadian markets. In a statement, Corteva says many customers have switched to their Enlist™ seed and herbicide products and will focus their resources on customer and applicator training and sales for Enlist™.

COVID-19 played a role in total ethanol production in 2020. The USDA says corn for ethanol use in 2020 was 4.776 billion bushels, down 10% from 2019. That was because of reduced blending demand caused by lower travel linked to COVID-19 and, later in the year, higher corn prices pressuring margins. The next USDA ethanol estimate is out on March 9.

Finally, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will be this year’s keynote speaker for the 2021 Commodity Classic. Vilsack’s remarks will take place on Friday, March 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central. The 2021 Commodity Classic is a virtual conference and runs from March 2-5. Registrants and farmers will be charged $20 dollars to attend the conference. Registration for the event can be found here: https://commodityclassic.com/

