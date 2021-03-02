Advertisement

Kansas teen continues collecting items for those less fortunate

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve told you before about this local teen donating food to help those who need it most right now.

Here’s an update to Anna’s mission, she met her goal of getting 1,000 items to donate to those in need.

Those were then donated to St. Anne’s and St. Jude’s Catholic Churches.

Now, she wants to keep this going, this time, to reach the middle of Wichita donating more food to the Lord’s Diner.

If you’re wanting to help, you can donate items at the Beauty Asylum on South Seneca Street during business hours. They’re accepting donations over the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Luis Ramos-Tafolla was arrested after the incident...
KHP identifies man killed in fatal crash on I-135 Monday, driver of second vehicle arrested
James Hathorn, 46, and Tiffany Vulgamore, 43, were arrested in connection to a blast the...
Wichita police make 2 arrests after modified loaded shotgun injures 3 officers
A pedestrian was hit by a train in the 7300 block of south K-15 Highway in Derby Sunday evening.
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Derby
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Monday that Bibi the Black rhino gave birth to a healthy baby...
Sedgwick County Zoo surprised by birth of new baby black rhino
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

KANSAS PROUD: Local teen reaches donation goals, continues collecting items for Lord's Diner
KANSAS PROUD: Local teen reaches donation goals, continues collecting items for Lord's Diner
At left, Deputy John MIner (right) is recognized for taking heroic action to save two small...
Kan. Senate recognizes Phillips County deputy for saving 2 children from burning vehicle
Sisters, Bilhah and Rodah Bengi, lead strong wrestling group at Wichita North high school
Two sisters overcome year of struggle to lead North High’s wrestling team
Wellington High School basketball manager Rayce Koerner made the most of his opportunity when...
Wellington boys basketball manager sinks unforgettable shot on Senior Night