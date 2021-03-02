Kansas teen continues collecting items for those less fortunate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve told you before about this local teen donating food to help those who need it most right now.

Here’s an update to Anna’s mission, she met her goal of getting 1,000 items to donate to those in need.

Those were then donated to St. Anne’s and St. Jude’s Catholic Churches.

Now, she wants to keep this going, this time, to reach the middle of Wichita donating more food to the Lord’s Diner.

If you’re wanting to help, you can donate items at the Beauty Asylum on South Seneca Street during business hours. They’re accepting donations over the next two weeks.

