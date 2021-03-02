Nonprofit organization steps up for officers injured in line of duty

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A blast over the weekend that injured three Wichita Police Department officers drew national attention. On what was anticipated to be a routine call to check a home, a loaded sawed-off shotgun was left in a side pouch of a recliner inside a vacant home and was modified without a trigger guard. Police said without the guard, they believe the trigger was stuck on fabric on the chair or an electric cord and activated the gun when the officers moved the furniture.

Monday afternoon, Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay said the injuries were not life-threatening and all three officers were expected to be okay. One of them suffered minor injuries, while two others were initially hospitalized in serious condition. When it comes to calls on which officers are injured in their service to protect their community, a local organization strives to be there to help. The Honore Adversis Foundation fundraises year round. The foundation focuses on helping officers who get hurt, but it is also there to support any Sedgwick County law enforcement officer when they need it.

“It doesn’t have to be just an injury. Last year, we had two people that we helped who had fires at their houses, said Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Jerrell who is part of the Honore Adversis Foundation.

Detective Jerrell said the group has already started to help the WPD officers who were injured over the weekend. He said a lot of the money the foundation provides comes in through donations and fundraisers that take place throughout the year as they try to be ready to assist at all times.

“If you would’ve asked me Saturday morning, ‘are we going to have a criminal incident on Saturday evening?’ my answer would not have been ‘yes,’” Jerrell said. “And unfortunately, it happened, and it’s very important for us to be there for the officers immediately.”

Detective Jerrell said it means a lot to the foundation to be able to help fellow officers during difficult times.

“To me, it’s very satisfying,” he said. “I have kids of my own. I want to know if something were to happen to me, my kids are going to be taken care of. So to be a part of being able to help during their time of need is very important.”

If you would like to donate to help the Honore Adversis Foundation. or the officers injured over the weekend, you can do so on the foundation’s website or through its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.