NWS: New software to blame for test alert that went out as actual warning
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. National Weather Service of Wichita said a new software implemented last week is to blame for test alerts that went out on phones as an actual warning.
Early Tuesday, the state of Kansas had a statewide tornado drill.
Test alerts went out to resident’s cellphones warning of an actual tornado, and not as a test alert.
They said the issue has been fixed.
