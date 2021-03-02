NWS: New software to blame for test alert that went out as actual warning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. National Weather Service of Wichita said a new software implemented last week is to blame for test alerts that went out on phones as an actual warning.

Early Tuesday, the state of Kansas had a statewide tornado drill.

Test alerts went out to resident’s cellphones warning of an actual tornado, and not as a test alert.

They said the issue has been fixed.

