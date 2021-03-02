Advertisement

Rain chances return late week

Showers and a few storms are expected Thursday and Friday
Rain chances increase late week
Rain chances increase late week(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that chances for rain will arrive Thursday afternoon in western Kansas and then spread east into the night. Severe weather AND snow are not expected anywhere in Kansas, but temperatures will cool a bit by the end of the week.

Skies will remain clear into Wednesday morning with low temperatures down in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be light and should remain rather calm throughout the day with highs warming back up into the 60s and low 70s. It will be very nice for much of the state on Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s on Thursday as clouds move in and rain chances increase late in the day. Rainfall amounts could be over .50″ in spots, especially in central and southern Kansas.

Much of the rain will be gone by Friday afternoon, leaving Kansas dry into the upcoming weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 35.

Thu: High: 65 Increasing clouds; evening-night rain chances.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 46 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 36 AM fog, then sunny.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 43 Partly cloudy; windy.

Tue: High: 68 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy; evening storms. Windy.

