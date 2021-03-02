Advertisement

Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested for bringing contraband into jail, mistreating inmate

Sedgwick County Detention Deputy David Cameron was arrested on one count of mistreatment of a...
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy David Cameron was arrested on one count of mistreatment of a confined person and one county of trafficking contraband.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said one of its detention deputies was arrested, accused of bringing contraband into the county jail and for being involved in an incident of neglect of an inmate. The arrested deputy, David Cameron, has been with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since June 2019, the department said. He’s been placed on unpaid suspension.

The sheriff’s office said it received information last week concerning a detention deputy bringing contraband into the jail.

“During the investigation, detectives discovered the detention deputy was also involved in an incident of neglect of an inmate,” the sheriff’s office said. “Both allegations were investigated and it was determined enough probable cause exists to arrest (Cameron) for one count of mistreatment of a confined person and one county of trafficking contraband.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

