Advertisement

Supreme Court likely to uphold Arizona voting restrictions

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appeared ready Tuesday to uphold voting restrictions in Arizona in a key case that could make it harder to challenge a raft of other voting measures Republicans have proposed following last year’s elections.

All six conservative justices, appointed by Republican presidents, suggested they would throw out an appellate ruling that struck down the restrictions as racially discriminatory under the landmark Voting Rights Act. The three liberal members of the courts, appointed by Democrats, were more sympathetic to the challengers.

Less clear is what standard the court might set for how to prove discrimination under the law, first enacted in 1965.

The outcome could make it harder, if not impossible, to use the Voting Rights Act to sue over measures making their way through dozens of Republican-controlled state legislatures that would make it more difficult to vote.

Civil rights groups and Democrats, argue that the proposed restrictions would disproportionately affect minority voters, important Democratic constituencies.

Democrats in Congress, meanwhile, have proposed national legislation that would remove obstacles to voting erected in the name of election security.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Luis Ramos-Tafolla was arrested after the incident...
KHP identifies man killed in fatal crash on I-135 Monday, driver of second vehicle arrested
James Hathorn, 46, and Tiffany Vulgamore, 43, were arrested in connection to a blast the...
Wichita police make 2 arrests after modified loaded shotgun injures 3 officers
A pedestrian was hit by a train in the 7300 block of south K-15 Highway in Derby Sunday evening.
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Derby
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Monday that Bibi the Black rhino gave birth to a healthy baby...
Sedgwick County Zoo surprised by birth of new baby black rhino
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

Early Tuesday, the state of Kansas had a statewide tornado drill.
NWS: New software to blame for test alert that went out as actual warning
Wichita State Student Health Services approved as vaccine provider
The council will now have a new vote on March 16 to fill the seat.
Wichita City Council deadlocks on vacant District 3 seat
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel
FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado,...
El Dorado Correctional Facility resident dies