Where’s Shane? Wichita Businesses That Opened in 2020 Special Edition

By Shane Konicki
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s no secret 2020 was a tough year for everyone, including businesses -- but believe it or not, some new businesses actually opened in Wichita in 2020! This week we’re highlighting a few spots that opened their doors during the pandemic. If you want more information on any of the businesses we’ve talked about this week on Where’s Shane, their websites are listed below!

https://www.wichitajax.com/

https://theteahousecliftonsquare.com/

https://www.jumbosbeef.com/

https://www.facebook.com/frostkansas/

