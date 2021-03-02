Wichita City Council deadlocks on vacant District 3 seat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council deadlocked on a vote to fill a vacancy for the District 3 seat.

The council will now have a new vote on March 16 to fill the seat.

The council has five rounds of voting, where one candidate must receive four votes, a majority of the council, in order to fill the seat.

Each voting round was the same. With Councilmembers Brandon Johnson and Mayor Brandon Whipple voting for Joseph Shepard, while Councilmember Cindy Claycomb was the lone vote for Cindy Miles. Jared Cerullo received three votes from Councilmembers Bryan Frye, Becky Tuttle and Jeff Blubaugh.

