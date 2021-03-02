Advertisement

Wichita City Council deadlocks on vacant District 3 seat

The council will now have a new vote on March 16 to fill the seat.
The council will now have a new vote on March 16 to fill the seat.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council deadlocked on a vote to fill a vacancy for the District 3 seat.

The council will now have a new vote on March 16 to fill the seat.

The council has five rounds of voting, where one candidate must receive four votes, a majority of the council, in order to fill the seat.

Each voting round was the same. With Councilmembers Brandon Johnson and Mayor Brandon Whipple voting for Joseph Shepard, while Councilmember Cindy Claycomb was the lone vote for Cindy Miles. Jared Cerullo received three votes from Councilmembers Bryan Frye, Becky Tuttle and Jeff Blubaugh.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Luis Ramos-Tafolla was arrested after the incident...
KHP identifies man killed in fatal crash on I-135 Monday, driver of second vehicle arrested
James Hathorn, 46, and Tiffany Vulgamore, 43, were arrested in connection to a blast the...
Wichita police make 2 arrests after modified loaded shotgun injures 3 officers
A pedestrian was hit by a train in the 7300 block of south K-15 Highway in Derby Sunday evening.
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Derby
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Monday that Bibi the Black rhino gave birth to a healthy baby...
Sedgwick County Zoo surprised by birth of new baby black rhino
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

Early Tuesday, the state of Kansas had a statewide tornado drill.
NWS: New software to blame for test alert that went out as actual warning
Wichita State Student Health Services approved as vaccine provider
FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado,...
El Dorado Correctional Facility resident dies
Wichita Public Library
Wichita Public Libraries reopen to in-person services