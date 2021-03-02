Advertisement

Wichita Public Libraries reopen to in-person services

Wichita Public Library
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Libraries will reopen to in-person services next week.

Starting March 8, Wichitans can browse materials on shelves and use public computers – with COVID-19 precautions.

Visitors can also use WiFi at designated tables, use self-checkout stations, and use print, copy and fax services.

Meeting rooms, lounging furniture, the Friends of the Library used bookstore, will not be available. Reverie Coffee Roasters at the Advanced Learning Library will also remain closed.

Some services, such as the Research Pavilion, are available by appointment only.

Curbside and drive-up window service will still be available for ADA accommodation.

Visitors must wear face masks and maintain social distance.

