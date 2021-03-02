Wichita State Student Health Services approved as vaccine provider

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State’s Student Health Services has been approved to become a COVID-119 vaccination provider.

The health center has yet to receive word though on when they will receive vaccines.

A release sent out by the university said vaccine distribution will follow Sedgwick County’s vaccine prioritization plan.

The release also stated that the university is preparing for distribution of the vaccines so they can be ready “as soon as possible after arrival.”

Student Health Services is located in the Steve Clark YMCA on the university’s campus.

