WANTED: Wichita man accused of using sword to cut woman, stab dog multiple times

Wichita police said James Brown is wanted on charges stemming from an aggravated battery –...
Wichita police said James Brown is wanted on charges stemming from an aggravated battery – domestic violence and animal cruelty investigation and a second aggravated battery – domestic violence strangulation investigation.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help to locate 41-year-old James E. Brown of Wichita. He is wanted on charges stemming from an aggravated battery – domestic violence and animal cruelty investigation and a second aggravated battery – domestic violence strangulation investigation. Brown also has an outstanding warrant.

Police say around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of North New York. They arrived and found a 41-year-old woman with a laceration to her hand and back. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for severe injuries. She remains hospitalized.

The investigation revealed the woman and her boyfriend, Brown, were at the home and got into a verbal disturbance. Brown grabbed a five to six-foot sword during the disturbance, struck her multiple times and stabbed her dog multiple times. Investigators also learned the victim had been strangled.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts or see him, please call 911 immediately. The case numbers associated with the investigations are 21C012458 and 21C505028.

