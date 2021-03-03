Advertisement

1 person dead after shooting breaks out at small gathering in W Wichita

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Sunny Lane.
The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Sunny Lane.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after a shooting at a small gathering in west Wichita Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Sunny Lane.

Wichita Police said an argument broke out between a “couple people,” resulting in gunfire. A man believed to be in his 20s died after being transported to the hospital.

Police do not have anyone in custody but are talking to witnesses.

