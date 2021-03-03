4You: Maize HS senior honored by Boys and Girls Club, endangered rhino born at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Maize High School senior Joshua sanders has been named the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas local youth of the year and will compete for the state title later this month. Sanders has been a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs since he was seven years old. After graduating high school. Sanders will attend Missouri State University of Science and Technology where he will play football and study chemical engineering.

A new month brings a new addition to the Sedgwick County Zoo. On Monday (March 1), the zoo announced the birth of its new black rhino.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.