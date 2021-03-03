AARP Kansas offering telephone town hall to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine rollout

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AARP Kansas is holding a telephone town hall from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday (March 4) to assist people across the state with getting questions answered concerning COVID-19 vaccines and setting up appointments to be vaccinated. Kansas Chief Advisor for COVID-19 Coordination Dr. Marci Nielsen and AARP Kansas State Director Dr. Maren Turner will be speaking with Kansans who are 50 and older about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the state and navigating the appointment sign-up process.

The pair will take questions via phone from Kansans who join the call. Those wishing to listen in on the town hall can do so by calling in to 833-305-1097, or visiting the AARP Kansas Facebook page: www.facebook.com/aarpks.

Anyone who wants to participate in Thursday’s AAR Kansas Telephone Town Hall can register here: https://vekeo.com/aarpkansas/#event-33649

