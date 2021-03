WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During last month’s record-low temperatures, Botanica’s greenhouse heater failed, killing nearly 200 plants.

Now, the gardens are fundraising to rebuild their collection of plants and tropicals.

You can donate to the fundraiser at their GoFundMe link.

