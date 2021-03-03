Advertisement

Childcare providers among group cleared for vaccination in Butler County

The Butler County Health Department in El Dorado, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Health Department announced plans to move head to its next group for vaccines within Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. The county announced that on Thursday, March 4, childcare providers, and utility workers and state and local government employees in the 55-64-year-old age group can begin scheduling appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The childcare providers and staff now cleared to get the vaccine include those working at licensed home childcare and childcare centers, preschools and afterschool programs. Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan in Butler County includes the newly announced group as well as individuals who are 65 and older and school district staff for pre-K through 12th grades.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Butler County, or to learn more about the process and eligibility within the first two phases of the vaccine distribution plan, visit the county’s website dedicated to COVID-19 information.

