Dole VA receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center announced Wednesday that it is receiving a limited quantity of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine this week and will distribute the doses to Veterans in Hays and Wichita.

“We anticipate receiving more doses of the J&J vaccine in the future, but we don’t know how many we will receive. The J&J vaccine is a single dose vaccine which will make it easier for us to reach Veterans in rural areas or individuals that are homebound,” said Candace Ifabiyi, Medical Center Director. Roughly 40 percent of the Veterans served by the Dole VA live in rural areas.

“From the perspective of transportation and storage, the J&J vaccine is very beneficial for us as a health care system,” said Dr. Susan Duquaine, Chief of Pharmacy for the Dole VA Medical Center. “This vaccine can be shipped and stored at standard refrigerated temperatures for up to 90 days, and unopened vials can be kept at room temperature for 12 hours.”

To date, the Dole VA has administered more than 6,200 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to staff and Veterans. The Dole VA is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans 65 years of age and older. Veterans can call the Dole VA at 316-469-0914, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to get scheduled to receive their vaccine. Veterans need to be enrolled in health care with a Dole VA facility to be eligible for the vaccine. You can learn more about eligibility and how to apply at www.va.gov/healthbenefits or call 1-877-222-VETS.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.