Advertisement

Dole VA receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

Dole VA
Dole VA
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center announced Wednesday that it is receiving a limited quantity of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine this week and will distribute the doses to Veterans in Hays and Wichita.

“We anticipate receiving more doses of the J&J vaccine in the future, but we don’t know how many we will receive. The J&J vaccine is a single dose vaccine which will make it easier for us to reach Veterans in rural areas or individuals that are homebound,” said Candace Ifabiyi, Medical Center Director. Roughly 40 percent of the Veterans served by the Dole VA live in rural areas.

“From the perspective of transportation and storage, the J&J vaccine is very beneficial for us as a health care system,” said Dr. Susan Duquaine, Chief of Pharmacy for the Dole VA Medical Center. “This vaccine can be shipped and stored at standard refrigerated temperatures for up to 90 days, and unopened vials can be kept at room temperature for 12 hours.”

To date, the Dole VA has administered more than 6,200 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to staff and Veterans. The Dole VA is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans 65 years of age and older. Veterans can call the Dole VA at 316-469-0914, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to get scheduled to receive their vaccine. Veterans need to be enrolled in health care with a Dole VA facility to be eligible for the vaccine. You can learn more about eligibility and how to apply at www.va.gov/healthbenefits or call 1-877-222-VETS.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Luis Ramos-Tafolla was arrested after the incident...
KHP identifies man killed in fatal crash on I-135 Monday, driver of second vehicle arrested
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Sunny Lane.
Man shot during small gathering in west Wichita, dies from injuries
Site in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood where there are plans for a new Andy's Frozen...
Wichita couple takes stand against dessert shop franchise opening in College Hill
The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
Crosswinds Casino open for business in Park City

Latest News

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Kansas invests $3M in telehealth
Governor announces $3M in telehealth funding
Kansas reports less than 900 new COID-19 cases since Monday, 14% of Kansans vaccinated
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on vaccine