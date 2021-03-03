Ex-Kansas Rep. Watkins enters diversion over voter fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Rep. Steve Watkins of Kansas has entered into a diversion program to avoid a criminal trial over allegations that he voted illegally in a 2019 municipal election.

Watkins, a Republican from Topeka who served only one term, was accused of listing a postal box at a UPS Inc. store as his residence on a state voter registration form. He was also accused of lying to a detective who investigated the case.

Watkins said in a statement Tuesday that he did not intend to deceive anyone. He acknowledged telling the detective he didn’t vote in the Topeka City Council election, which was not true.

Watkins lost the 2020 primary to now-Rep. Jake LaTurner.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.