Governor: KDOL to hire additional call center employees, extend hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that more help is coming to the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL).

The agency will hire 500 new surge staff members through a third party to assist with the high call volume. The governor said 75 people will begin working on Monday. Surge staff members are call center employees trained for unemployment surge response. The remaining 425 employees will be brought in on a rolling basis to join the current 450.

Gov. Kelly said KDOL is also extending the hours of its call center to seven days a week. The call center will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m., on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and beginning next week, calls will be taken Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. KDOL will also undergo another server upgrade on March 12 and 13.

The governor asked Kansans not to use auto-dailers to get through to a KDOL representative. She said they do not work and make it harder for the other Kansans to get through. In one day, she said 54 callers were responsible for 43,000 calls.

Gov. Kelly said some relief may have already come for some Kansans. She said this past week, the department of labor released $12 million to cover 75,000 weeks of back payments.

