Kansas reports less than 900 new COID-19 cases since Monday, 14% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported 807 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state also reported 73 new deaths and 65 new hospitalizations, all since Monday.

The state continues to vaccinate residents for COVID-19, with 14.1% of Kansans being vaccinated for the virus.

Only four active COVID-19 clusters were named out of 112. Two were longterm care facilities in northeast Kansas and another was the Topeka Correctional Facility. The Hutchinson News in Reno County was named as a cluster with six cases.

