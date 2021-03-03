Advertisement

Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes

Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. The school has had some students in classrooms for in-person learning since September of 2020, but other students who attend the school are still learning remotely.(Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Senate has approved a proposal from its top Republican to require all of the state’s public school districts to offer in-person classes to all students by March 26.

Senate President Ty Masterson is pushing the measure with the number of new COVID-19 cases lower than they have been in months.

Masterson and other Republicans argue that many students don’t fare well academically or emotionally with online learning and need to get back into classrooms. The Senate’s 26-12 vote Wednesday sends the measure to the House.

Some Democrats argued that the bill was an attack on local control of public K-12 schools

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Luis Ramos-Tafolla was arrested after the incident...
KHP identifies man killed in fatal crash on I-135 Monday, driver of second vehicle arrested
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Sunny Lane.
Man shot during small gathering in west Wichita, dies from injuries
Site in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood where there are plans for a new Andy's Frozen...
Wichita couple takes stand against dessert shop franchise opening in College Hill
The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
Crosswinds Casino open for business in Park City

Latest News

A man walks along a snowy path Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, as temperatures hovered close to zero...
Kansas lawmakers look to help cities with huge energy costs
Kansas reports less than 900 new COID-19 cases since Monday, 14% of Kansans vaccinated
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police selling commemorative shirts for 150th anniversary
During last month’s record-low temperatures, Botanica’s greenhouse heater failed, killing...
Botanica raising money to rebuild collection of rare plants after greenhouse failure