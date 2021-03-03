Rain likely Thursday into Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says rain is likely for much of Kansas Thursday into Friday. Rain amounts of a half-inch are likely for many areas with locally higher amounts up to 1 inch possible.

Showers will begin in western Kansas Thursday afternoon with activity spreading eastward into central Kansas by Thursday evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but there is no threat of any severe weather.

Southeast winds will be breezy Thursday as the system passes through with gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s for central and eastern Kansas to the lower 60s for western Kansas.

Rain will continue across southern Kansas Friday morning before ending by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler statewide with upper 50s for highs.

We will warm back into the 60s this weekend with gusty south winds on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; showers likely. Wind: SE/NE 10-15. Low: 46.

Fri: High: 57 Morning showers; afternoon clearing.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 36 Patchy fog, then sunny.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 40 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 43 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy; evening showers/storms.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 41 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

