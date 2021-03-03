Reno County asks remaining residents 65+ to schedule vaccine appointments

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department is asking its residents, who are age 65 and over and have not received their vaccine, to call and schedule an appointment for either March 8 or 15. This includes those who have already pre-registered.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to schedule for the remaining clinics as many have received the vaccine elsewhere,” says Reno County Health Director Karla Nichols. “We want to make sure we don’t miss anyone who still wants the vaccine.”

To schedule an appointment, call 620-694-2900 and select option 6 when prompted. For assistance getting to the vaccination clinic and returning home, please contact RCAT at 620-694-2913.

There will be a first dose clinic on March 8 from 8 a.m. to Noon at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, and a second dose clinic on March 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who received their first dose on February 5. The clinic on March 15 will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The vaccination site will not be accepting walk-ins.

In the coming weeks, the health department said it will provide an update for the next groups in Phase 2, including congregate settings and high-contact critical workers. The health department has been meeting with area businesses to plan on-site distribution clinics and public vaccination sites.

