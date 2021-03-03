Advertisement

Storm Team 12: Alerts at home important for severe weather season

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the National Weather Service, the peak hours for tornadoes are historically between 4 and 8 p.m., but they can also happen late at night. A tornado last may moved through Tennessee a little after midnight, leading widespread damage, hundreds of injuries and 25 fatalities.

Sirens are meant to warn people of the possibility of a tornado in the area, but they are only meant for outdoor use and are not meant to be heard within your home. You want to make sure you have a way to receive alerts at home, especially at night.

