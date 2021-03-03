Temperatures soar to near 70 degrees Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says near normal temperatures on our Wednesday morning will soar to near 70 degrees this afternoon and that places us 15 to 20 degrees above average. Factor in a light breeze and blue skies and today will be one of the nicest days of the year so far.

Sunny skies will eventually turn gray on Thursday as a weather maker heads our way. Showers will first show-up in far southwest Kansas tomorrow afternoon before overspreading the entire state tomorrow night into Friday.

Get ready for a soaking rain, and some thunder, but severe weather is not expected. The best chance of rain in the Wichita area will be after sunset Thursday through Friday morning with dry weather returning Friday afternoon and lasting through the weekend.

Rain-cooled air will keep highs in the 50s on Friday, but the warmer 60s return on Saturday and Sunday. Early next week looks even warmer as the mild start to March continues.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, breezy; showers/storms late. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Rain and thunder. Wind: E/NE 10-20. Low: 45.

Fri: High: 57. Low: 36. Showers until noon; then clearing skies.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 38. Patchy fog, then sunny.

Sun: High: 63. Low 43. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 65. Low: 49. Continued partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 72. Low: 44. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

