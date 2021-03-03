Advertisement

Temperatures soar to near 70 degrees Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says near normal temperatures on our Wednesday morning will soar to...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says near normal temperatures on our Wednesday morning will soar to near 70 degrees this afternoon.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says near normal temperatures on our Wednesday morning will soar to near 70 degrees this afternoon and that places us 15 to 20 degrees above average. Factor in a light breeze and blue skies and today will be one of the nicest days of the year so far.

Sunny skies will eventually turn gray on Thursday as a weather maker heads our way. Showers will first show-up in far southwest Kansas tomorrow afternoon before overspreading the entire state tomorrow night into Friday.

Get ready for a soaking rain, and some thunder, but severe weather is not expected. The best chance of rain in the Wichita area will be after sunset Thursday through Friday morning with dry weather returning Friday afternoon and lasting through the weekend.

Rain-cooled air will keep highs in the 50s on Friday, but the warmer 60s return on Saturday and Sunday. Early next week looks even warmer as the mild start to March continues.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, breezy; showers/storms late. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Rain and thunder. Wind: E/NE 10-20. Low: 45.

Fri: High: 57. Low: 36. Showers until noon; then clearing skies.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 38. Patchy fog, then sunny.

Sun: High: 63. Low 43. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 65. Low: 49. Continued partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 72. Low: 44. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Luis Ramos-Tafolla was arrested after the incident...
KHP identifies man killed in fatal crash on I-135 Monday, driver of second vehicle arrested
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
Crosswinds Casino open for business in Park City
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate

Latest News

Rain chances increase late week
Rain chances return late week
Another cold, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.
Another cold morning, then a warmer Tuesday afternoon
Rain chances return later this week.
Mild next few days, rain returns later this week
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold, but otherwise quiet Monday morning across Kansas.
March comes in like a lamb, not a lion