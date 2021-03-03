Advertisement

‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her tune “Jolene” is the just right one for getting her COVID-19 vaccine.

“I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion. It goes, ‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate,’” the actor, singer and humanitarian sang in a social media post on Tuesday, just before receiving her shot.

The Grammy-winning legend turned 75 this year. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research.

Parton had earlier told The Associated Press that she was going to wait until it became more widely available because she didn’t want to look like she was jumping the line.

Parton wore a purple shirt with shoulder cutouts just for the occasion and a matching purple mask. She put on a typical show, laughing, cracking jokes with the doctor and making sure her hair was looking good.

“That didn’t hurt. Just stung a little bit,” she said afterward. Then she smiled at the camera saying, “I did it! I did it!”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Luis Ramos-Tafolla was arrested after the incident...
KHP identifies man killed in fatal crash on I-135 Monday, driver of second vehicle arrested
James Hathorn, 46, and Tiffany Vulgamore, 43, were arrested in connection to a blast the...
Wichita police make 2 arrests after modified loaded shotgun injures 3 officers
A pedestrian was hit by a train in the 7300 block of south K-15 Highway in Derby Sunday evening.
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Derby
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Monday that Bibi the Black rhino gave birth to a healthy baby...
Sedgwick County Zoo surprised by birth of new baby black rhino
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her...
Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine
A severe-weather concern for some in Nickerson comes as the town's tornado siren doesn't work.
Silence in Nickerson highlights problems with tornado siren, severe-weather concerns
Reno County grass fire
Crews work 2 grass fires in SW Reno County
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
KWCH Weather School: Did You Know?