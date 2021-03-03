WPD celebrates Women’s History Month with photo of all female employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department honored some of its employees Tuesday with a special photoshoot.

March is Women’s History Month. The department took a photo in front of City Hall and the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial “honoring the brave women who work tirelessly to make the world a better place!”

“Thank you to all the women of the Wichita Police Department who serve with honor and distinction,” said the police department on its Facebook page.

