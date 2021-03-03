Advertisement

WPD celebrates Women’s History Month with photo of all female employees

The Wichita Police Department shared this photo on its Facebook page March 2 honoring all of...
The Wichita Police Department shared this photo on its Facebook page March 2 honoring all of the women who work for the department.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department honored some of its employees Tuesday with a special photoshoot.

March is Women’s History Month. The department took a photo in front of City Hall and the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial “honoring the brave women who work tirelessly to make the world a better place!”

“Thank you to all the women of the Wichita Police Department who serve with honor and distinction,” said the police department on its Facebook page.

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

