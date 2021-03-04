Building You: Wind Surge to hire 300-400 people

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge is hiring for part-time positions for the 2021 baseball season.

They will host a hiring event next Wednesday, March 10th. To book an interview time, click here.

“We need you to be fun and nice and friendly to our fans. That’s what we (are). We’re all about the fan experience,” said Jaded Forma, general manager.

They are hiring people from high school students to those who are retired. These seasonal jobs pay between $8 and $12 per hour.

“These opportunities are going to not only be great for folks who are looking for some work, but particularly for folks who want to take this time to be a part of something,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

During last week’s job fair, the Wind Surge hired around 200 people.

“One of the very few requirements we have is be friendly and like being around people,” said Forma.

The Double-A affiliate will play their home opener at Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, May 11th.

“This was the dream and vision of Lou Schwechheimer. We just can’t wait to hear his favorite two words in the world, ‘play ball,” on May11th,” said Forma. “We’re looking forward to it. it’s going to be a great year.”

Anyone interested in applying for a seasonal job should visit windsurge.com to fill out an online application and schedule an interview time.

