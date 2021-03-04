Advertisement

Bystander’s baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston critically wounded a baby and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies.

Police say officers were trying to stop a black Mercedes late Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed.

The driver then ran to a gas station, where a woman was pumping gas with a baby in the backseat of her vehicle.

Police say the man jumped into the vehicle and an officer opened fire after seeing that he had a gun.

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The officer who opened fire will be paid on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Sunny Lane.
Man shot during small gathering in west Wichita, dies from injuries
Site in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood where there are plans for a new Andy's Frozen...
Wichita couple takes stand against dessert shop franchise opening in College Hill
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
Civil case of WPD officer run over by SUV headed for trial in August
Long days of searching and standing guard to bring home a family’s missing greyhounds follows...
Family on mission to find greyhounds missing after deadly crash in Marion County

Latest News

Botanica greenhouse
Botanica raising money to replenish tropical plants after heater failure
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized Wednesday amid sexual harassment allegations.
Cuomo apologizes, refuses to resign amid sexual harassment allegations
Prince Philip, 99, is recuperating after undergoing a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing...
Prince Philip undergoes successful heart surgery
A Gofundme raised funds for a Starbucks barista who had drawn the ire of a woman who didn't...
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask