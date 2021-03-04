Family on mission to find greyhounds missing after deadly crash in Marion County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Long days of searching and standing guard to bring home a family’s missing greyhounds follows Friday’s deadly crash in Marion County. On the western edge of the Marion Reservoir, Shawn Gilligan and his dog keep the search going.

In its crash log, the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling east on U56 (Highway 56) when it went left of center and hit a 2000 Ford F-150, head-on. The pickup was pulling a trailer with about 20 greyhounds inside. The van’s driver and the couple in the pickup died in the crash. Three dogs also died. Several others ran off.

The search for dogs, belonging to James and Jody Potter who died in the crash, continued Wednesday.

“We’ve been out here every day and we’ve had a lot of help,” said Gilligan, the couple’s son. “A lot of people have come out, but we still have three (dogs) missing.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help with care for the dogs, including several that are receiving veterinary care for injuries sustained in Friday’s crash, Anyone who may see any of the three missing greyhounds from the crash or knows where they may be can call Gilligan at 620-366-9367.

