Gov. Kelly signs bill giving 170+ cities utility bill relief

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Relief will soon be on the way for cities facing financial ruin over utility bills from February’s cold snap.

Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, announced Wednesday night she signed a bill lawmakers passed earlier in the day, creating a $100 million low-interest loan program for cities facing high utility bills related to February’s extreme cold.

171 cities across Kansas faced costs that threatened their survivals. Denison faced a natural gas bill in February that surpassed its entire annual budget. House Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch said his hometown of Ottawa is facing an electric bill $1.2 million higher than usual.

Finch, R-Ottawa, helped create a bill allowing cities like Ottawa and Denison to apply for a low-interest loan from the state to help pay their electric or natural gas bills.

“I think what we try to do in Kansas is preserve our rural way of life and preserve our smaller cities and if we don’t do this it’s going to be increasingly hard for those cities to exist,” he said.

“This will give them another option that can allow them to help keep rates lower keep property tax is lower and spread out the impact of incredible price increases we saw back in February.”

The plan uses $100 million in state idle funds. Cities could pay back the loans over a decade something advocates say would ease the burden.

“This is so much more than a utility issue this is a city issue for over 100 communities in our state,” Amanda Stanley, General Counsel for the Kansas League of Municipalities said.

“This will literally make a difference in whether or not they can continue to have electric or gas versus having to pass those costs immediately onto their residents who are already struggling post-pandemic and don’t have the money and can’t afford those astronomical price increases.”

The effort has bipartisan support.

“I think it’s a good bill I think it something that’s needed it’s low-interest and it’s designed specifically for that nothing else is going to be attached to that,“ said Rep. Virgil Weigel (D-Topeka), who sits on the House House Financial Institutions and Rural Development Committee.

“We’re looking at helping out the cities so they can pay their bills and it’s just good for everybody a win-win all the way around.”

The bill was introduced to the House Monday.

As next week’s deadline for cities to pay their utility bills approaches, lobbyists say timing is a priority.

“This is a piece of legislation that truly will be beneficial to all Kansans in the coming days so it’s a very real issue and they can bring much-needed relief,” Kimberly Svaty of Kansas Municipal Utilities said.

The bill passed unanimously in the House and 37-1 in the Senate. Kelly posted on social media just after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday that she signed the measure.

