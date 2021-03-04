Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly visits Wichita Northeast Magnet to discuss teacher vaccinations, getting kids back in school

Gov. Laura Kelly toured Wichita's Northeast Magnet High School in Wichita on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Gov. Laura Kelly toured Wichita's Northeast Magnet High School in Wichita on Thursday, March 4, 2021.(Office of Gov. Laura Kelly)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly Thursday visited Northeast Magnet High School, USD 259, to highlight that all Kansas K-12 teachers and school staff who want one will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the next week. In addition, Kelly led a roundtable with teachers and administrative staff to discuss ways to best get kids back in school quickly and safely.

“Teachers and parents have stepped up under unimaginable circumstances,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now it’s our job to get teachers vaccinated quickly to get our kids back in the classroom, safely.”

Over the next week, Kansas will have completed prime vaccinations for every K-12 educator and staff member who wanted one. This achievement puts Kansas on track to have teachers fully vaccinated by the week of March 22, 2021.

