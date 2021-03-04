Kansas meatpacking plants begin vaccinating employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Approaching a year since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kansas, the state’s focus in its vaccine rollout includes placing meatpacking workers as a higher priority. Employees at the plants began getting first doses of the vaccine this week, including National Beef, which began vaccinating its workers Thursday afternoon (March 4.).

Similar to the effort for the state’s teachers, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday announced that counties with meatpacking plants will get additional COVID-19 vaccine doses specifically earmarked for those workers. Governor Kelly said all meatpacking workers in the state who want to be vaccinated will have their chance to do so by the end of next week.

Kelly said the past year has been especially difficult for high-contact workers, including employees in meatpacking plants. Last year several large clusters of COVID-19 were identified in meatpacking plants in several Kansas counties.

The governor pointed out that many meatpacking workers are part of Kansas’ Hispanic and Latinx communities, which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Kelly said this effort aims to close the disparity in vaccine distribution.

“Today’s announcement is another step in the right direction, just part of my administration’s commitment to an efficient and equitable vaccine plan,” Kelly said.

Kansas Department of Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam pointed out that the livelihoods of thousands of Kansas farmers and ranchers depends on the health and welfare of meat-processing employees. He said farmers and ranchers said they want people who work in the plants ahead of them when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“The world quickly learned that health beef-processing employees may be the most critical time and time-sensitive link in the whole food chain,” Beam said.

