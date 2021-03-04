Advertisement

Kansans with underlying health conditions won’t get vaccine until Phase 3

When can those with health conditions get the vaccine?
By Anna Auld
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We know there is a large population in Kansas of people with underlying health conditions. Many wonder when they can get the vaccine.

Shelly Hanna lives in Goddard and has stage 4 liver disease, heart issues and diabetes.

“Most of us are already fighting our battles and this is one more thing we have to fight,” said Hanna.

She speaking up for herself and others with health conditions. Right now, under KDHE’s plan, those with underlying health conditions won’t be eligible for the vaccine until Phase 3.

Officials in Riley County came up with a vaccination plan that included people with underlying health conditions eligible in Phase 2, but were quickly told by KDHE that it was not allowed.

“KDHE has told us we have to follow their plan, we were under the impression their plan was guidance and we were able to kind of mend the plan to fit Riley County residents, and that was not the case,” said Riley County’s Public Information Officer.

So people like Hanna will have to wait.

“Don’t push us down the line anymore, come on.”

Sedgwick County commissioners were advocating for those who have underlying health conditions to be in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan. They are writing a letter to the governor’s office and KDHE to see if the county can move these people up.

