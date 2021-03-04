Advertisement

Kansas advances unemployment bill; staffing surge promised

Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are moving forward with legislation to overhaul Kansas’ troubled unemployment system. The House approved the measure Thursday on an 87-36 vote, sending it to the Senate.

The vote came after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced plans to more than double the number of staff who help the jobless and to make them available on weekends.

The House bill was drafted by Republican members and would give the GOP-controlled Legislature more oversight of the modernization of the Department of Labor’s unemployment system. It would also require upgrades to be completed by the end of 2022.

The department says that deadline is unrealistic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Swinney
WPD arrests man in connection to Wednesday’s fatal shooting
Site in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood where there are plans for a new Andy's Frozen...
Wichita couple takes stand against dessert shop franchise opening in College Hill
Long days of searching and standing guard to bring home a family’s missing greyhounds follows...
Family on mission to find greyhounds missing after deadly crash in Marion County
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
Crosswinds Casino in Park City, Kansas
Line wraps around building as Crosswinds Casino opens in Park City

Latest News

Kansas House passes bill to lower concealed carry age to 18
Worlds of Fun
World of Fun, Oceans of Fun to open in May
Cross on top of St. Mary's Catholic Center in College Station.
Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas announces program aimed at helping churches, pastors
A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van.
Troopers find 770 lbs of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop