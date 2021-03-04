Advertisement

Kansas City Royals to welcome fans back to stadium

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals will welcome fans back into its stadium for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The team will initially allow 10,000 fans into the stadium per game and will assess each month whether it’s safe to expand its capacity.

Season ticket holders will have priority access to tickets and single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 24.

The Royals will host the Texas Rangers on April 1 for an afternoon ball game in its home opener.

