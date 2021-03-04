Advertisement

Kansas House passes bill to lower concealed carry age to 18

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A bill to lower the legal age to carry concealed firearms in Kansas from 21 to 18 has won final passage in the Kansas House.

The bill’s support came mostly from Republicans, who say that those under 21 are eligible to vote and serve in the military.

People as young as 18 can already carry firearms in the open in Kansas. The legislation would require those under 21 to complete a background check and undergo safety training to carry concealed firearms, which is currently required for those 21 and older.

The state House approved the bill Thursday on a 85-38 vote, sending it to the Senate.

