KC Chiefs, GEHA announce naming rights agreement for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Lee’s Summit, Mo. based GEHA (pronounced G.E.H.A.) on Thursday (March 4) announced that the company will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium. This means that starting next season, the Chiefs home field will be GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. A news release from the Chiefs said GEHA and the team are committed to ensuring that Arrowhead Stadium remains the stadium’s identity.

“We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community.”

Thursday’s announcement marks an expansion to an already-strong partnership between GEHA and the Chiefs. In July 2019, GEHA became the Chiefs’ “Exclusive Health, Dental and Vision Plan Partner.”

“GEHA is a national leader in providing medical and dental plans to more than 2 million federal employees, retired military and their families worldwide,” the Chiefs explained in the team’s news release.

The long-term contract runs through the end of the current lease agreement with Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, the Chiefs explained.

