Line wraps around building as Crosswinds Casino opens in Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a decades-long legal battle, the Crosswinds Casino is open for business in Park City, making it the first casino to operate in Sedgwick County. Since the grand opening Tuesday night, the parking lot has been full with lines wrapping around the building. On Wednesday, the casino, open 24/7, reached its current 375-person capacity by noon.

“I didn’t expect to be in line at this time of day. That’s why we didn’t want to come last night,” said Wichita resident Hellen Lynn, among those visiting the casino for the first time Wednesday afternoon. “And we were like, ‘oh, we’ll just come down today while people are working, we’ll get to go in,’ but apparently, we are going to stand in line like everyone else.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt warned the Wyandotte Nation that opening a casino in Sedgwick County was illegal, but the tribe moved forward with its plans. Despite the state’s opposition, last May, the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs approved a tract of land (10.24 acres) in trust for the Wyandotte Nation in Park City for gaming and other purposes. This was the ruling that set wheels in motion for Tuesday’s grand opening to happen.

The Crosswinds Casino currently has Class 2 gaming devices like electronic bingo machines, but later this year, the casino hopes to move to slot machines and card games. But for that to happen, we’re told the tribe would first have to reach an agreement with the state of Kansas.

The Wyandotte Nation is also working to build a hotel on the south side of the property near 77th North and I-135. Schmidt said the case concerning the legality of the tribal casino is ongoing. In February, the state filed a reversal of the federal agency’s actions in favor of the Wyandotte tribe.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.