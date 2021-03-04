Advertisement

Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas announces program aimed at helping churches, pastors

Cross on top of St. Mary's Catholic Center in College Station.
Cross on top of St. Mary's Catholic Center in College Station.(KBTX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas announced a new initiative on Thursday offering mental health resources to churches, pastors and their staff.

MHA said it will be a back-office resource to an estimated 417 congregations in the city of Wichita and thousands of churches throughout the south-central Kansas region. The agency said congregations are not immune to mental health.

MHA said in the city of Wichita alone, 100,000 people required mental health care before the coronavirus pandemic. Only 40,000 people actually seek the treatment that they need.

The program will help increase visibility and raise the education level about mental illness at no cost to area churches. MHA staff stands ready to help at churches.

MHA said during the pandemic, in Wichita, anxiety screenings increase by 650%, depression screenings increased 900% and suicides increased by 70%. The fastest-growing demographic of those taking their own lives have been around the age of 18.

Gov. Laura Kelly is in Wichita and will tour the Mental Health Association Thursday afternoon.

