Next weather maker moves in Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the day, but that will soon change as the next weather maker heads our way. Showers will show-up in western Kansas by midday before overspreading the entire state tonight into Friday morning.

Get ready for a soaking rain, and some thunder, but severe weather is not expected. The best chance of rain in the Wichita area will be after 7 p.m. this evening through Friday morning with dry weather returning Friday afternoon and lasting through the weekend.

Rain-cooled air will keep highs in the 50s on Friday, but the warmer 60s return on Saturday and Sunday. Early next week looks even warmer as the mild start to March continues.

We will be watching another storm system, scheduled to arrive early next week, that may bring some stronger storms to south-central Kansas on Tuesday or Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, becoming breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 67.

Tonight: Rain and thunder. Wind: E/NE 10-20. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Showers until noon; then clearing skies. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; patchy fog late. Wind: Light. Low: 36.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 40. Patchy fog, then sunny.

Sun: High: 63. Low 43. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 66. Low: 50. Partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 72. Low: 51. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Wed: High: 73. Low: 42. Partly cloudy, breezy; afternoon storm chance.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.