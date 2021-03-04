Advertisement

Next weather maker moves in Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the day, but that will soon change as the...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the day, but that will soon change as the next weather maker heads our way.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the day, but that will soon change as the next weather maker heads our way. Showers will show-up in western Kansas by midday before overspreading the entire state tonight into Friday morning.

Get ready for a soaking rain, and some thunder, but severe weather is not expected. The best chance of rain in the Wichita area will be after 7 p.m. this evening through Friday morning with dry weather returning Friday afternoon and lasting through the weekend.

Rain-cooled air will keep highs in the 50s on Friday, but the warmer 60s return on Saturday and Sunday. Early next week looks even warmer as the mild start to March continues.

We will be watching another storm system, scheduled to arrive early next week, that may bring some stronger storms to south-central Kansas on Tuesday or Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, becoming breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 67.

Tonight: Rain and thunder. Wind: E/NE 10-20. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Showers until noon; then clearing skies. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; patchy fog late. Wind: Light. Low: 36.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 40. Patchy fog, then sunny.

Sun: High: 63. Low 43. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 66. Low: 50. Partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 72. Low: 51. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Wed: High: 73. Low: 42. Partly cloudy, breezy; afternoon storm chance.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Sunny Lane.
Man shot during small gathering in west Wichita, dies from injuries
Site in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood where there are plans for a new Andy's Frozen...
Wichita couple takes stand against dessert shop franchise opening in College Hill
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
Civil case of WPD officer run over by SUV headed for trial in August
The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
Crosswinds Casino open for business in Park City

Latest News

Rain showers in western Kansas Thursday afternoon will spread farther east Thursday night.
Rain likely Thursday into Friday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says near normal temperatures on our Wednesday morning will soar to...
Temperatures soar to near 70 degrees Wednesday
Rain chances increase late week
Rain chances return late week
Another cold, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.
Another cold morning, then a warmer Tuesday afternoon