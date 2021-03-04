Rain chances ending after Friday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that showers and a few storms will continue to move east heading through the rest of the evening and overnight. Severe weather is not expected and most of the rainfall will remain south of I-70. Rainfall amounts of .25-.50 are likely in many spots.

Temperatures are going to cool back to the 40s in the overnight with highs returning to the upper 50s and low 60s Friday afternoon. Chances for showers will move out from north to south early Friday. Even the clouds may begin clearing during the afternoon.

Some foggy weather is expected near Wichita Friday night, but that should clear up Saturday morning. Look for a warming trend over the weekend with mainly 60s for highs Saturday. South winds will increase for western Kansas. It will get even warmer on Sunday with windy weather central and eastern Kansas.

Next week, the spring like weather continues with highs in the 60s and 70s. Storm chances will ramp up once again for central and eastern Kansas by midweek.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Showers. Wind: SE/NE 10-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; patchy fog late. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 38.

Sat: High: 61 AM fog, then mainly sunny.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 67 Low: 43 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 50 Becoming mostly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 53 Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy; cooler.

