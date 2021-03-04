Advertisement

Sedgwick County leaders push for high-risk population to get vaccine sooner

Despite having brain cancer, 62-year-old Brett Conard isn't yet eligible to get COVID-19...
Despite having brain cancer, 62-year-old Brett Conard isn't yet eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas' vaccine rollout plan.(KWCH 12)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People with underlying health conditions who are younger than 65 are still waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine. They are not part of the current phase (Phase 2) in Kansas’ vaccine rollout plan. Sedgwick County commissioners want to include more high-risk people within Phase 2. With the phases technically decided by the state, Thursday morning, commissioners sent a letter to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, asking for permission to move forward.

Eyewitness News spoke with one Sedgwick County woman who said she’s called multiple times, trying to get an appointment for her 62-year-old, high-risk husband to receive a vaccine. Despite her own health issues including congenial heart failure and being three-and-a-half years out from breast cancer, 68-year-old Velda Conard said her husband is a higher risk and she’d like for him to get the shot first, sacrificing her turn for him.

“He’s stage 4 brain cancer, and he’s lost a lot of weight,” Conard said.

The problem is, at just 62 years old, Brett Conard is three years too young to be get a vaccine in Phase 2.

“It’s just frustrating, that’s the best way to put it,” he said.

Brett Conard worked at Cessna for 41 years and retired eight months ago. His job would have put him in the next vaccination phase in Sedgwick County.

“What I’m afraid of, if it gets him, it’ll take him,” Velda Conard said. “And it’s probably the same with me, but I really want him to have that shot.”

That’s a fear the couple shares. But with essential workers next on the list, ahead of high-risk people who are 64 and younger, it’s unknown when Brett Conard’s chance to be vaccinated will come. For now, it’s unclear whether there will be a change to the next phase to include people like Brett Conard. If that change does come, he’ll have his change to get the vaccine within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Swinney
WPD arrests man in connection to Wednesday’s fatal shooting
Site in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood where there are plans for a new Andy's Frozen...
Wichita couple takes stand against dessert shop franchise opening in College Hill
Long days of searching and standing guard to bring home a family’s missing greyhounds follows...
Family on mission to find greyhounds missing after deadly crash in Marion County
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
Crosswinds Casino in Park City, Kansas
Line wraps around building as Crosswinds Casino opens in Park City

Latest News

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to contribute a...
Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian
Dr. Anthony Fauci interview
Kansans in the meatpacking industry are among essential workers still waiting to get COVID-19...
Kansas meatpacking plants begin vaccinating employees
Gov. Laura Kelly toured Wichita's Northeast Magnet High School in Wichita on Thursday, March 4,...
Gov. Kelly visits Wichita school to discuss teacher vaccinations, learning deficits, and getting kids back in school