Troopers find 770 lbs of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van.
A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two California men after locating 770 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday near Seward.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a cargo van speeding and failing to signal as it traveled eastbound on Interstate 80, near mile marker 375. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the van. A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van.

The driver, Javier Hernandez-Romano, 29, and passenger, Gustavo Perez Heuerta, 21, both of Redwood Valley, California were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail.

Left to right: Gustavo Perez Heuerta and Javier Hernandez-Romano
Left to right: Gustavo Perez Heuerta and Javier Hernandez-Romano

