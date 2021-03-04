Advertisement

Wade leads Wichita St. past Tulane 78-70

Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown applauds his team in an 81-43 win over Newman...
Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown applauds his team in an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday, December 30, 2020.(Shocker Athletics)
By Associated Press
Mar. 3, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Trey Wade scored a career-high 23 points on 9 of 12 shooting and Wichita State beat Tulane 78-70 on Wednesday.

Dexter Dennis added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Shockers (14-4, 10-2 American Athletic Conference), who earned their sixth straight win.

Morris Udeze had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State and Tyson Etienne added 12 points and six assists.

Wichita State posted a season-high 22 assists, a career-high 12 from Alterique Gilbert, which gave him 301 for his career.

Jordan Walker had 17 points for the Green Wave (9-12, 4-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Gabe Watson added 14 points. Kevin Cross had 13 points.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. Wichita State defeated Tulane 75-67 on Feb. 3.

