WATCH: NWS warning coordination meteorologist discusses severe-weather season, determining tornado strength

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As we head into spring, every Kansan knows that means a new tornado season. With Severe Weather Awareness Week happening this week, the focus is on getting you ready for another storm season to make sure you’re prepared to keep yourself and your family safe.

On Wednesday (March 3) for “Right Now,” host and Eyewitness News Anchor Michael Schwanke spoke with Chance Hayes, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Wichita about tornado strength and the likelihood that Kansas will see more tornadoes touch down this season, compared to last year’s record-low tornado count.

