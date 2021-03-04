Wichita 7th, 8th-grade students to return to onsite learning by mid March

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district Wednesday evening (March 3) announced that its seventh and eighth-grade students will return to onsite learning in coming days.

On Monday, March 8, seventh graders will return to school four days per week. The following Monday, March 15, eighth graders will join them. The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education will meet Monday night (March 8) to decide if more students could return for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. The final quarter starts March 29.

Wednesday’s announcement follows a decision last week to return sixth-grade students, high school freshmen and high school seniors to onsite learning. This week, students in sixth grade and high school seniors began the four-day-per-week return. Students will be in the classroom on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Next week, high school freshmen will return to the classroom for four days per week. Wednesdays will stay remote for everyone.

