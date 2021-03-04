World of Fun, Oceans of Fun to open in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - World of Fun and Oceans of Fun will open its gates to visitors in May. The parks have been closed since Labor Day,

According to its website, World of Fun said it will open Saturday, May 22. Oceans of Fun waterpark will open Memorial Day Weekend, May 29.

Enhanced safety protocols will remain in place for all guests and ambassadors.

Tickets are on sale now. All 2020 Season Passes and add-on products will be honored through 2021.

The park is hiring 2,200 associates for the 2021 season. A virtual hiring process is in place. Interested applicants should visit worldsoffun.com/hiring.

